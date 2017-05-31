Sheriff: gunshot misses intended target, strikes car with family inside

CHALMETTE – A Chalemette man faces several attempted-murder charges after investigators say he shot at a man but struck a passing car with a family inside.

According to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 2600 block of Paris Road in Chalmette.

Sheriff James Pohlman said Bruce Russell, 39, got into a scuffle with a friend earlier in the day but deputies responding to the scene observed no signs of a fight. The deputies were not given any information by employees or patrons of nearby businesses.

Deputies were dispatched back to the location a short time later after learning that Russell returned with a handgun and opened fire on a man. The shot missed its target and struck a passing car occupied by a family of four.

Investigators say the .40-caliber bullet struck the lower portion of the driver’s side front door. A father, mother and their two children, ages 6 and 7, were not hurt.

Pohlman said the man who was involved in the altercation with Russell was not hurt.

Russell fled the scene but was later arrested at his home. A .40-caliber Glock handgun believed to be used in the shooting was recovered.

Russell was booked with five counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is being held in St. Bernard Parish Prison in lieu of $100,000 bond.

