Sheriff: Toddler taken from trailer being used as a meth lab

FRANKLINTON, La. -- Three people are behind bars after deputies said they took a child from a trailer that was serving as a meth lab.

Sunday, deputies said they went to a mobile home on Beau Drive after neighbors complained the trailer was being used as a meth lab. When deputies knocked on the door, they said Albert Weysham, 50, opened the door.

While they were talking to Weysham, they said another man was seen reaching down inside the cushions of a chair. Fearing the man might have been getting a weapon, deputies said they entered the home and detained Nicholas Whittington, 37, who also lived at the trailer.

While Whittington was being detained, deputies said they said 28-year-old Lauren Weysham sitting on a couch. They also said they saw a piece of aluminum foil with a small amount of a white substance and two pipes with burnt residue in plain sight.

At that point deputies were told a child was in the home. Authorities took the girl, who they said was about a year and a half old, from the house because of strong fumes and a large amount of cigarette smoke in the home.

Deputies said at that point all three adults were detained. When asked why they were there, officials said Albert Weysham said he had made methamphetamine at the home earlier in the day. Deputies said Whittington then showed them the remnants of the lab in a bedroom, on top a nearby clothes dryer.

Sheriff’s Office authorities said all three adults admitted to using the meth.

Upon the home being searched deputies said they found marijuana and heroin in the home as well.

Authorities said the child has been placed in temporary foster care.

All there were arrested and booked into the Washington Parish Jail on various charges, including illegal use of drugs in the presence of a minor.

“This situation makes me sick,” said Sheriff Randy Seal. “I am disgusted to know that three adults would intentionally endanger the health of a young child by manufacturing and using methamphetamine while the child was present. There is absolutely no excuse for this type of irresponsible and reckless behavior.”

