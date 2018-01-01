Short power outage at airport leads to longer lines

Photo: Nate Lielasus

KENNER - A short-lived power outage at parts of Armstrong International airport caused some problems for flyers Monday.



The outage was reported by several viewers via social media and seemed to last somewhere between 30 minutes and 1 hour.



A few viewers sent photos and said that the outage was affecting check-in lines.



While the departures list on the airport's web site showed 9 flights listed as 'delayed,' there was no immediate way to confirm if those delays were related to the outage or other issues.

