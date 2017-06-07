New Orleans’ own songbird, jazz singer Robin Barnes, will be serving as the Grand Diva of this year's Festigals event, organizers announced Tuesday.

This summer will mark the seventh year Festigals has been held in New Orleans. This year’s event is June 22-24 at the J.W. Marriott Hotel and various other venues.



The “women-centric” event will include a leadership conference with various speakers and the popular Stilleto Stroll second line on June 24, featuring local women’s marching groups. There will also be the Bodacious Bras for a Cause brunch, featuring bras decorated by local celebrities and event supporters.

Proceeds from many of the events benefit women’s charities.

Founder Diane Lyons also says that women who attend value the networking and professional development opportunities the event provides.



“Every woman needs that special friend, you know? And that's what we're about so that's what we hope to get out of it, is more and more connections,” said Lyons.

For registration information, click here.



