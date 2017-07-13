Six candidates add names to ballot during slow second morning of qualifying

NEW ORLEANS -- Six candidates showed up Thursday to qualify to run for various municipal offices this fall, a sharp -- but expected -- decline from a marathon morning Wednesday.

Races include those for mayor, City Council, sheriff, coroner, assessor, clerk of criminal court, clerk of civil court, Civil Court Division J.

The second day of qualifying is traditionally slower, with most candidates getting an early start on the first day or waiting to make a last-minute splash before the process ends on the third day.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, six people had qualified. That’s compared to 26 people who’d qualified by the same time Wednesday.

Those who qualified Thursday morning were:

T. Thad Cossabone, a receiving clerk at Targer, who is running for District D.

Timothy David Ray, an attorney and political consultant, who is running for District B.

Daniel Ring, who works in the food industry, who is running for District A.

Ernest “Freddie” Charbonnet, a former interim councilman for District E, who is running for District E.

Charles Anderson, who announced his candidacy in a rap video, who is running for mayor.

D. Nichole Sheppard, an attorney, who is running for Civil Court Division J.

The race so far has produced few surprises in regard to mayoral candidates -- something that surprised some political observers considering it’s a wide-open race since Mitch Landrieu is term-limited.

Businessman Frank Scurlock, who was expected to qualify for mayor Thursday, instead said he would do so on Friday. Meanwhile, developer Sidney Torres remained coy about his intentions, saying he would decide before qualifying ended at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Here’s, in alphabetical order, is who has qualified as of noon Thursday:

MAYOR

Charles Anderson

Michael Bagneris

Latoya Cantrell

Desiree Charbonnet

Byron Stephan Cole

Matthew Hill

Johnese Smith

COUNCIL AT-LARGE

Eldon Delloyd “EL” Anderson (Div. 1)

Kennith Cutno (Div. 1)

Helena Moreno (Div. 1)

Jason Williams (Div. 2)

DISTRICT A (open due to Susan Guidry being term-limited)

Joe Giarusso II

Tilman Hardy

Daniel “Dan” Ring

“Drew” Ward

DISTRICT B (open due to LaToya Cantrell running for mayor)

Jay H. Banks

Seth Bloom

Catherine Love

Timothy David Ray

Andre “Action Andre” Strumer

DISTRICT C

Kristin Gisleson Palmer (former Dist. C councilwoman; didn’t seek re-election in 2014)

Nadine Ramsey (incumbent)

DISTRICT D

Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste

Jared C. Brossett (incumbent)

T. “Thad” Cossabone

DISTRICT E

Ernest “Freddie” Charbonnet

Alicia Plummer Clivens

James Gray (incumbent)

Dawn Hebert

Cyndi Nguyen

CORONER

Dwight McKenna

Jeffery Rouse (incumbent)

SHERIFF

Fredrick “Freddy” Brooks

Marlin Gusman (incumbent)

CLERK OF CRIMINAL DISTRICT COURT

Arthur Morrell

CLERK OF CIVIL DISTRICT COURT:

Dale Atkins

ASSESSOR:

Anthony Brown

Errol Williams

CIVIL DISTRICT COURT, DIVISION J:

Omar Mason

D. Nicole Sheppard

