Six held up overnight in N.O. as armed robberies trend upward

NEW ORLEANS –Six people were held up at gunpoint or knifepoint in three separate robberies across the city late Monday and early Tuesday, police records show.

And though armed robberies are down this year, the gap has gotten smaller recently as the number of robberies continues to trend upward.

Among the overnight robberies was one near Commander’s Palace in the Garden District.

Two men and two women who just left the restaurant were walking in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue about 11:15 p.m. Monday when a man with a bandana over his face walked up, pulled out a gun and demanded the victims’ belongings and ran away.

An alert from the Garden District Security District said that the robber hopped into a black Chevrolet Tahoe and drove away on Coliseum Street.

Earlier Monday, a man was standing in front of him home in the 5500 block of Cameron Boulevard in Gentilly when a man walked up about 7:45 p.m. and pulled out a gun.

The robber took the victim’s wallet and car keys and drove away in a silver 2001 Honda CRV with Louisiana license plate XZE 492.

About 11:40 p.m., a man was in an alley behind his work place in the 8200 block of Oak Street in the Riverbend neighborhood when a man demanded his cash and wallet. The victim said no, and the robber pulled out a knife and attacked the victim before running away with the wallet.

WWL-TV crime analyst Jeff Asher said there have been 31 armed robberies or carjackings in the city during the last six days and 78 during the last 21 days.

Robberies are still down about 9 to 10 percent compared to this time last year, but the gap has shrunk over the last few weeks, Asher noted.

Meanwhile, a group of juveniles snatched a woman’s purse from her in broad daylight Monday.

A police log said the woman was walking in the 800 block of Girod Street about noon when the boys grabbed her purse and ran away on O’Keffe Street toward the interstate.

About 12 hours later, two women were robbed of their belonging by an unarmed man just after midnight Tuesday as they walked in the 4000 block of Norman Mayer Avenue outside the gates of Dillard University.

