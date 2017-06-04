Six people injured overnight in two separate shootings

Six injured in two separate shootings overnight.

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating two separate shootings, one in New Orleans East and one in Freret, that left six people injured overnight Saturday.

Just before midnight, a quadruple shooting occurred in the east in the 6600 block of Foch Road. Initial reports from the New Orleans Police Department said two male victims were shot and brought to the hospital by EMS. Later updates from NOPD said two more victims were brought to the hospital by car.

NOPD reported a double shooting in the 2900 block of Upperline Street shortly after midnight. Officials said one man was shot in the neck and the other man was shot in the hip.

There are no fatalities at this time.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

