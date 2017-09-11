Six wanted for vehicle burglary on South Hardy Street, police say

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is searching for six suspects who were seen burglarizing a vehicle on South Hardy Street.

The incident occurred on September 11 around 1:10 a.m. The suspects were seen pulling on door handles in the 10900 block of South Hardy Street. They then located an unlocked vehicle and took a jar of coins, police say.

One of the suspects was seen on surveillance video armed with a gun.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspects is urged to contact the NOPD Seventh District Investigative Unit at 504-658-6077, 504-658-6070 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

