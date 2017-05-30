Skydiving instructor died before impact, St. Tammany coroner says

SLIDELL, La. – The skydiving instructor who died during a weekend jump died before he hit the ground, the St. Tammany Parish coroner said Tuesday.

An autopsy found Benjamin Leroy Crowell, 58, suffered from critical coronary artery and heart disease.

“Other forensic evidence confirms he was deceased before impact, although his body did sustain injury from striking the ground and his student, who landed atop him,” Coroner Charles Preston said in a prepared statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting toxicology tests.

Crowell lost consciousness Sunday during a tandem jump with a trainee.

Police have said the main parachute did not open, triggering the back-up parachute, which may or may not have opened properly.

The pair of skydivers landed on the Royal Golf Course in Slidell around 11 a.m. Sunday, where witnesses say they hit the ground very hard.

The trainee was airlifted to a hospital in the New Orleans area and later released.

© 2017 WWL-TV