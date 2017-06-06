Slidell-area subdivisions under boil-water advisory

Two Slidell-area neighborhoods are under boil-water advisories.

SLIDELL, La. – Two neighborhoods in the Slidell area were under a boil-water advisory Tuesday.

Tammany Utilities customers in the Meadow Lake subdivision and portions of the French Branch Estates subdivision are urged to boil their water for a full minute before consuming it.

The advisory applies only to Tammany Utilities customers and is suggested is someone needs to use water to making ice, brush teeth or use it for food preparation.

The Meadow Lake well site experiences an electrical surge that knocked out the well motor and led to a loss of water pressure during Monday evening’s thunderstorms.

Tammany Utilities said it expects the advisory to be rescinded Wednesday.

