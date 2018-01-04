Slidell police to be featured on A&E's 'Live PD'

SLIDELL, LA. - The Slidell Police Department will be featured on A&E’s documentary series “Live PD” this weekend.

“Live PD” follows police departments across the country “in real time” as they patrol their communities. The Slidell Police Department will be one of six agencies featured on the upcoming episodes starting Friday, Jan. 5.

“Based on the feedback of our citizens and police officers, an overwhelming majority are excited about us having this opportunity,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said. “This will be a great chance for our residents to see, the positive and negative, of what our officer’s deal with every single day.”

Slidell police touted the opportunity as a chance to show transparency into how the department operates and challenges officers must face each day.

The show airs every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the A&E Network.

