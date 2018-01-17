Sneaux Stories: Louisiana adapts to a rare freeze

NEW ORLEANS -- As snow and ice covered Southeast Louisiana, Eyewitness News sent reporters out to see how people were adapting to the rare change in climate.

Travelers were grounded for the day, neighborhood diners became city-wide hotspots and a thin sheet of frost became enough to make a snow man. Here are just a few of the stories.

Authorities urge drivers to stay off North Shore roads as accidents pile up

Slippery roads prompted a lot of 911 calls on the North Shore Tuesday, despite police pleading with the public to stay put. North Shore Bureau Chief Ashley Rodrigue has the story.

Runways reopen at airport after ice causes cancellations and delays

Ice prevented planes from taking off and landing at Louis Armstrong International Airport Tuesday cause several cancelation and delays. Kristin Pierce spoke with officials and travelers looking for a solution.

Anita's Grill welcomes customers brave enough to take on the icy roads

Many businesses closed today to keep employees off the icy roads, but customers made their appreciation clear for the ones that stayed open. Katie Steiner has the story.

Some New Orleanians take 'Sneaux Day' in stride

New Orleans barely recognized itself this morning. Familiar sites like fountains were transformed into icy sculptures and morning routines turned into scraping ice off the cars and salting the sidewalks.



Jacqueline Quynh caught up with some residents who said the freezing temperatures created a "winter wonderland."

