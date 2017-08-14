Solar eclipse shades a rare find in New Orleans
There's a lot of hype surrounding next week's solar eclipse. So much so, that solar viewers are hard to find around town. Sunglasses (even polarized) are NOT appropriate eyewear during the eclipse, and many are wondering where they can official shades.
WWLTV 10:18 PM. CDT August 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Departing S&WB general superintendent to collect…Aug 14, 2017, 8:09 p.m.
-
$35 million price tag for emergency repairs to…Aug 14, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
-
Turbines failed in March; Landrieu never notifiedAug 14, 2017, 6:53 p.m.