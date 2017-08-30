Some Harvey survivors also survived Hurricane Katrina

Lowell Taylor says some old feelings came around with Hurricane Harvey, which at its strongest point was a Category-4 hurricane. The 65-year-old survived Katrina and is now going through Harvey. He said both storms are eerily similar.

"There's a natural fear of things flying in the air and flooding, just getting hit and getting injured," Lowell Taylor said.

Because of those threats, his family in New Orleans is worried.

"I cried, I prayed, I cried," said his younger sister, Diane Bouie.

His mom, Rime Taylor, says she's called him several times since Harvey touched down in Texas.

More than 50 inches of rain fell in Texas flooding streets, highways and homes. Images from Hurricane Harvey are very similar to images from 2005 when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans.

"It's the power and the rumbling and the rain and the wind and the lightning (that's scary)," Bouie said.

Hurricanes are powerful, unpredictable storms that can leave behind tons of damage.

"I'm going to still worry until I see him or know that he's alright," Rime Taylor said.

Because what Texas is going through hits close to home in New Orleans.

"I believe in God and I have faith and confidence but that doesn't stop the emotion from coming; it does not stop that," Bouie said.

"Devastation is devastation to me whether it's Betsy, Ike, Katrina or this Hurricane Harvey. They fit into the same category," Lowell Taylor said. "I see as much devastation here as I saw in New Orleans."

