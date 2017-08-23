St. Bernard Parish ready for Harvey; confident in pumping system

St. Bernard Parish is getting ready for Harvey, but they're feeling more confident than New Orleans. Parish officials met yesterday to finalize preparations for the storm.

"We met yesterday with our crisis action team and preparing for this storm, making sure all our catch basins are clean, making sure that the pump operators are ready to go this weekend," Parish President Guy McInnis said.

Although every storm is unique, residents are breathing a sigh of relief that they're not in the city.

"Those poor people in New Orleans," Chalmette resident Warran Jacob said.

They're still taking precautions.

"Just making sure we got food in case we need it," resident Gary Hauptman said. "I got a generator in case I need it. Typical things everyone does around here for the storms."

Jacob agreed.

"I'll probably tie down some stuff if we get a little wind, but I don't think we'll have a problem with water," he said.

Residents say the August 5 storm was a good test run, and the parish passed with flying colors, unlike New Orleans.

"They got it pretty bad but here in St. Bernard we did pretty well," Jacob said. "We didn't get much water at all, especially on this street we didn't get any."

Flooding hasn't been an issue for these residents.

"Not since Katrina, not since they fixed the levee systems," Jacob said.

Parish officials hope residents don't get too complacent.

"Pay attention to local officials, if we tell you to do this, evacuate please, heed our warnings," Director of Homeland Security and Prepardness John Rahaim said.

Residents say there's no use worrying about what they can't control.

"I'm not the type, I don't really get nervous I just deal with the situation when it comes up," Hauptmann said.

The parish president says the pumping failures in New Orleans showed St. Bernard how important it is to make sure the system is running properly. Right now in St. Bernard Parish all pumping stations are operating correctly, 4 out of 28 pumps are out, so around 83 percent are working. The parish president says that's enough to get them through the storm.

