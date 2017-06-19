St. Bernard sheriff forms program to fight addiction

ST. BERNARD PARISH – The Sheriff’s Office has formed the Addiction Resource Program, designed to help people fighting myriad addictions.

“The program is designed to help residents struggling with an addiction, whether it be substance abuse, or even gambling related, find the resources they need to better cope with their situation,” Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

The program, spearheaded by Stanley Simeon, will work with individuals and their families and offers information on rehabilitation programs, detox centers and resources.

Participation in the program is confidential.



Anyone looking for more information is asked to call Simeon at (504) 278-7659 or (504) 517-2944.

