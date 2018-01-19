16-year-old nearly runs over deputy while fleeing in stolen car, sheriff's office says



CHALMETTE – A teenager was arrested after he almost ran over a deputy in a stolen car in an attempt to flee during a traffic stop, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office says.



The incident occurred on Wednesday around 7 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop the driver of a silver Toyota 4Runner who was driving without headlights near the intersection of Patricia Street and Jupiter Driver in Chalmette.



The driver, a 16-year-old, refused to stop and led deputies on a pursuit through a neighborhood. As the 16-year-old was fleeing, he exited the road along Jean Lafitte Parkway and drove onto the lawn of a home near the corner of Patricia Street to avoid a spike strip that was laid out by a deputy in an attempt to stop the pursuit. While doing so, the teen nearly ran over a deputy who was standing on the sidewalk, the sheriff’s office says.



The deputy fired at the vehicle as it drove toward him and the 16-year-old was struck in the hand, however he continued to flee and ran over a fire hydrant. The teenager eventually abandoned the vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby business on West Judge Perez Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.



The teen then ran but was arrested and taken to University Hospital where he was treated and then released for booking. He was booked with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of stolen property and simple criminal damage.



The teen’s 14-year-old brother was a passenger in the vehicle during the incident and was also booked with possession of stolen property.



The sheriff’s office says the 16-year-old was wearing an ankle bracelet at the time of his arrest for a previous charge out of New Orleans. Additionally, he was booked with driving without headlights and five warrants out of NOPD.

Both teenagers are being held in the St. Bernard Juvenile Detention Center. The 16-year-old is being held on a $545,100 bond and the 14-year-old bond is set at $10,000, the sheriff’s office says.



The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is working with NOPD on the investigation for any additional charges that may be filed.

