Chalmette woman missing for more than a week

CHALMETTE, La. –Deputies are looking for a woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Authorities said Natasha Handy, 28, was last seen by her mother the morning of Jan. 12.

Deputies added Handy’s mother said she received reports her daughter was seen Jan. 12 walking westbound on Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette and may have been seen in Gretna on Jan 17.

Handy is reported to have been diagnosed with psychiatric disorders.

Anyone with information about Natasha Handy or her whereabouts is asked to call the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501.

