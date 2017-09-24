Chalmette WOW Wingery won't show Saints game after ‘disrespectful' player protest

CHALMETTE, La. – According to a Facebook post, the WOW Café and Wingery in St. Bernard Parish refused to show the Saints-Panthers game Sunday afternoon after 14 players participated in a league-wide protest during the National Anthem.

"I apologize to all of our guests but we will not be viewing the Saints game today in house,” said the post. "Some of our local players chose to sit during the National Anthem, which will not be supported or praised at WOW. Again, we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you."

A manager told The New Orleans Advocate the gesture by the Saints players was disrespectful to the United States.

The Advocate also reported the restaurant’s owner said the eatery would continue to boycott the game “anytime the Saint’s kneel.”

