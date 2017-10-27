Search underway for missing fisherman in St. Bernard Parish

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, a Haskin Payne III fell from his boat around 4 p.m. Thursday while fishing in Bayou Bienvenue with his wife.
The Sheriff's Office Marine Division is now assisting Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents and the U.S. Coast Guard in a search. Crews searched Bayou Bienvenue until 10 p.m. Thursday and resumed operations at daybreak Friday.
"The investigation is ongoing and is being led by Wildlife and Fisheries," the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said.
