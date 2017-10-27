Search underway for missing fisherman in St. Bernard Parish

CHALMETTE, LA. - Deputies in St. Bernard Parish are searching for a missing fisherman near Chalmette Friday morning.

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, a Haskin Payne III fell from his boat around 4 p.m. Thursday while fishing in Bayou Bienvenue with his wife.

The U.S. Coast Guard says Payne's wife jumped in the water and tried to help him but lost sight of him. He has not been seen since.

Wildlife and Fisheries agents found Payne's wife in the boat on the banks of the Bayou. She was transported to University Hospital in New Orleans and was treated with hypothermia.

LDWF says that Payne and his wife were not wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

The Sheriff's Office Marine Division is now assisting Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents and the U.S. Coast Guard in a search. Crews searched Bayou Bienvenue until 10 p.m. Thursday and resumed operations at daybreak Friday.

Payne is from Zachary, Louisiana.

"The investigation is ongoing and is being led by Wildlife and Fisheries," the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office said.

© 2017 WWL-TV