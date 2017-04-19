DEA raids Wilkinson Pharmacy in Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. -- St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office is working a joint investigation with The Drug Enforcement Administration at the Wilkinson Family Pharmacy on Paris Road in Chalmette.

Members of the Sheriff's Office and DEA issued seizure warrants at Wilkinson Family Pharmacy just after 7 a.m. this morning, according to our partners at The Advocate.

A spokesperson with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed they were working with the DEA investigation into Wilkinson Pharmacy, but declined to comment because the investigation is ongoing.

The pharmacy prescribes more opiates than almost any other in the state, a source told The Advocate. The amount of opiates dispensed was "off the charts."

The investigation comes as law enforcement and across the country work to crack down on the illegal sale of prescription painkillers. Drug overdoses rose dramatically in 2016. For the first time, overdose deaths surpassed murders in 2016.

Happening now,St. Bernard Sheriff's department is working a joint investigation with DEA at the Wilkinson Pharmacy in Chalmette on Paris rd. pic.twitter.com/utFTvQZpRQ — wynton yates (@WyntonYates) April 19, 2017

© 2017 WWL-TV