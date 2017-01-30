Four arrested, including two teens, in car theft ring

Da'Shawn Lynch (L) and Joseph Lefebvre (R) arrested in connection with a car theft and burglary ring. Photos courtesy St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office.

CHALMETTE, La. -- Four people are in jail after deputies said they were involved in a number of car thefts and burglaries, including setting a stolen car on fire in New Orleans.

Authorities said Da’Shawn Lynch, 20, Joseph Lefebvre, 17, and a 15 and 16-year-old were joyriding in a stolen car in Chalmette when they were arrested Friday.

Officials said several items were recovered deputies believe to be stolen, including a .25-caliber gun.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said all four were booked with nine counts of auto burglary. Lafebvre and the 16-year-old were booked with four counts of vehicle theft, and Lynch and the 15-year-old were booked with two counts of vehicle theft.



