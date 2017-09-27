Man accused of killing ex-wife with an ax in Chalmette front yard

CHALMETTE, LA. - CHALMETTE - An ax-wielding man attacked and killed his ex-wife in front of her home Wednesday morning on Palmetto Street in Chalmette around 8 a.m., according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Chief John Doran said the woman was believed to have left her home to go to work when the ex-husband emerged, possibly from a hiding place under the home, and surprised her and fatally wounded her with an ax.

Her wounds were said to be severe and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 56-year man left the scene and an arrest warrant was issued. Doran said the man, whose name is being withheld pending family notification of the incident, turned himself in to officers. He is being held on counts of second-degree murder.

Doran said the incident occurred at least partially in front of the victim's mother and a neighbor.

Doran said the couple had been divorced for a couple of years and that there was some type of domestic incident reported two years ago.

© 2017 WWL-TV