Man wounded by falling bullet on NYE released from hospital

ARABI, La. -- A man wounded by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve is back home after successfully having the bullet removed from his body.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, an unidentified man was wounded by a falling bullet while watching fireworks infront of his home on New Year's Eve.

The 54-year-old man had just stepped outside his home in the 1800 block of Schnell Drive with his wife when the bullet struck him in the lower torso, according to police. He was taken to the hospital by his wife, then transported to University Medical Center for surgery. He has since been released.

“Law enforcement has repeatedly stressed the danger of shooting weapons in the air to celebrate the New Year,’’ Sheriff James Pohlmann said. “Here is proof of what can happen – a man wounded while standing outside his door. This could have been a fatality we are talking about and I hope people learn something from this.’’

No suspects have been named in this shooting. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 504-271-2501 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

