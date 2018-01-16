More than 10,000 residents without power in St. Bernard Parish

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

CHALMETTE -- More than 10,000 homes and businesses are without power in St. Bernard Parish as temperatures drop.

According to Entergy's outage map, there are approximately 10,677 customers without power. Those outages range from Chalmette to Meraux and Violet.

Entergy's estimates to restore power in the area range from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. depending on the neighborhood.

To check the map, click here.

© 2018 WWL-TV