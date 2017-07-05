Officials looking to open bike trail along St. Bernard levee

Photo courtesy St. Bernard Parish

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. – Parish leaders are looking for new ways to bring recreation to the area by building a walking and bike path along the levee.

Plans say the St. Bernard Mississippi River Trail will begin from the east side of Valero Refinery in Meraux to the Violet Canal. Leaders also want the 10-foot wide trail to be handicap accessible, with ramps at the Violet end.

Wednesday, the parish began to accept bids for the first phase of the project aimed at making a bike system along the river. Future plans include construction of a bike lane that would connect to the current lane on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans.

Construction is expected to begin in September and take about six months to finish.

© 2017 WWL-TV