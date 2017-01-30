Sheriff: Couple beat 12-year-old for hiding food in his room

Anthony Young Jr. (right) and Lakeesha Allen (left) Photo: St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office

VIOLET - A mother and her boyfriend were arrested for severely beating her 12-year-old son for hiding snacks in his pillowcase, according to Sheriff James Pohlmann.



The incident occurred Friday around 6:30 p.m. in the Jupiter Circle area of Violet.



Lakeesha Allen, 34, and her boyfriend, Anthony Young Jr., 31, were booked with cruelty to a juvenile and are being held in the St. Bernard Parish Prison.



Pohlmann said officers responded to a call of a child screaming and responding deputies found the boy with injuries to his face, neck, chest, back, legs and arms. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.



Pohlmann said the mother and her boyfriend admitted underquestioning that they beat the child with a belt because he was hiding snacks.



The boy is now staying with another family member.

