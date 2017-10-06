St. Bernard Parish opens flood gates to bring residents, fishermen inside levee system
St. Bernard Parish opened the flood gates Friday afternoon, allowing fishermen and residents living outside the levee protection system a chance to store their belongings until the storm passes.
WWLTV 4:15 PM. CDT October 06, 2017
