St. Bernard Parish: TS Nate preps

Here is the latest information from St. Bernard Parish on Nate preparations:

SCHOOLS

St. Bernard Parish Public School System officials are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nate. All public schools in St. Bernard Parish will remain open tomorrow, Friday, October 6. All schools will be closed Monday, October 9, for Fall Break for teachers and students.



Updates will be made if necessary over the weekend, and all information will be posted on the St. Bernard Parish School System’s social media and website: www.sbpsb.org.

SANDBAGS

Due to conditions expected from Tropical Storm Nate, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office will distribute free sandbags to parish residents Friday, Oct. 6 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the sandbag barn in the old Kaiser facility at the rear of the Port of St. Bernard in Chalmette.

© 2017 WWL-TV