St. Bernard residents asked to conserve water once temperature is above freezing

(Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: (Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP/Getty Images))

From the St. Bernard Parish Government:

St. Bernard Parish Government is working closely with the LA Department of Health to monitor water pressure in the parish. During this time of extremely high water usage, Government Officials urge residents and businesses to conserve water usage through Saturday morning.

St. Bernard Parish Government Water and Sewerage went into this event with their water reserve maxed out at 12 million gallons. However, we are currently using more water than can be produced.

If residents and businesses conserve water through Saturday morning, the parish will avoid a boil water advisory.

Parish Government crews continue to work throughout the parish addressing broken water lines. Please call 504-271-1681 to report broken water lines.

© 2018 WWL-TV