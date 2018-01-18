St. Bernard residents asked to turn off water once temperature is above freezing

(Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: (Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT AFP/Getty Images))

From the St. Bernard Parish Government:

During this time of extremely high water usage, St. Bernard Parish Water & Sewerage is requesting that residents and businesses turn their running water off during the day when the temperature is above freezing.

We are also asking all residents and businesses to limit their water usage during this current weather event. This will assist Water & Sewerage with maintaining water pressure throughout the Parish and allow water reserves to replenish.

St. Bernard Parish Government crews continue to work throughout the Parish addressing broken lines as they arise. To report broken water lines, please call 504-271-1681.

