Two St. Bernard deputies injured, airlifted after ATV accident

Two deputies are in the hospital Wednesday after being involved in an ATV accident.

According to the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office, the wreck happened around noon on private property off Bayou road in eastern St. Bernard parish.

Officials said they were airlifted to University Medical Center. Authorities said the extent of the deputies' injuries is unknown right now. The deputies' names have not been released.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office.

