VERIFY: What is that mysterious green liquid in Chalmette?

Eyewitness News put a call into the St. Bernard Parish Office of Home Land Security. They told us the Chalmette Refinery built a new tank and needed to test it for leaks. They used a green food coloring that is non-toxic and not harmful to wildlife.

WWLTV 5:09 PM. CDT September 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories