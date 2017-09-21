VERIFY: What is that mysterious green liquid in Chalmette?
Eyewitness News put a call into the St. Bernard Parish Office of Home Land Security. They told us the Chalmette Refinery built a new tank and needed to test it for leaks. They used a green food coloring that is non-toxic and not harmful to wildlife.
WWLTV 5:09 PM. CDT September 21, 2017
