Woman found dead in Chalmette, officials say

CHALMETTE, LA. - Deputies are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning in Chalmette.

Authorities say it happened near the corner of Palmetto Street and Derbigny Street.

Officials said one woman was killed, but no other details were released. Authorities said the sheriff would be on scene to give an official statement.

This story is developing. Check back with WWLTV.com for more updates as they become available.

© 2017 WWL-TV