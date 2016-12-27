Woman steals car loaded with gifts, crashes into patrol car

(Photo: Staes, Mary)

VIOLET, La. -- A woman who stole a running car full of gifts on Christmas Eve was caught by police after she slammed the vehicle into a police patrol car.



The incident on Saturday occurred in the 2100 block of Guerra Drive.



According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, the owner of a Honda Accord was unloading gifts from the car and had left it running when 32-year-old Channel Spencer got inside and drove off.



A witness said the car was headed toward St. Bernard Highway and patrol deputies were alerted to look for the vehicle.



Officers saw the vehicle in the 7500 block of St. Bernard Highway and it eventually slammed into the patrol car. The driver attempted to continue to flee, but spun out and was facing oncoming traffic.



Officers said Spencer got out of the car and held up her hands with an open bottle of beer still in her right hand.

Spencer was booked with theft of an auto, flight from officers, reckless operation, aggravated criminal damage to property and with having an open alcohol container in the vehicle.





