St. Charles Parish President arrested for DWI in Kenner, police say

KENNER – St. Charles Parish President, Lawrence Cochran, was arrested for charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning, police say.

According to the Kenner Police Department, around 12:28 a.m. police received a call about a vehicle swerving on the road in Chateau Estates subdivision.

The officer initiated a traffic stop in front of 20 Cabernet Drive and identified the driver as Cochran. According to police, Cochran had “red, glossy eyes and delayed speech.” Cochran told the officer he came to Kenner to drop off paperwork at his secretary’s home. Cochran stated that he had not been swerving when the officer informed him of the reason he was stopped, according to the arrest report.

Cochran agreed to a field sobriety test and the officer detected “maximum deviation” in both of Cochran’s eyes. Additionally, Cochran failed the “walk and turn test,” the arrest report states. Cochran also swayed while balancing during the one leg test.

He was placed under arrest and taken to the Kenner jail. While at the jail, Cochran submitted a breath sample, which detected no trace of alcohol, according to the arrest report. The officer obtained a search warrant for a blood sample which was taken and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime lab for further testing.

Police say Cochran was driving his parish-owned vehicle at the time of the arrest.

© 2017 WWL-TV