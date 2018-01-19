St. Charles Parish President expected to take deal after DWI charge

St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran is expected to enter a program involving substance abuse counseling that will give him the chance to avoid being prosecuted in a DWI case dating back to last year.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick's office on Friday said it offered Cochran the chance to enroll in its six-month "diversion" program. Cochran's attorney, Wiley Beevers, said he expects his client will take the offer and appreciates Connick's extending it.

Cochran is eligible for the program because he is facing a first-time DWI charge.

Enrolling requires Cochran to acknowledge that he was violating the law when Kenner police pulled him over the early morning of Sept. 2., though that would not legally constitute an admission of guilt.

