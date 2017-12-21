St. Charles sheriff proposes new rules for golf carts on city streets

(Photo: Steve Wolfram/WWL-TV)

LULING -- St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne has proposed an ordinance to the parish city council to allow golf carts to travel on certain streets, something some residents have done for years.

Right now it’s illegal to drive a golf cart on streets in the parish where the speed limit is 25 miles per hour.

If the ordinance passes, golf carts would need to be registered and the driver would need to have a license and be insured. The golf cart also would have to have safety features, such as headlights, tail lights, brake lights and turn signals.

“I think it can be done if we have licensed drivers, with insurance who are following the rules of the road -- responsible individuals,” Champagne said. “I believe there's a place for it.”

Some people drive their golf cart to the links and others down residential streets-- but the main concern is underage drivers getting behind the wheel, the sheriff said. "We do have to do something about underage children allowed to drive at night it's an accident waiting to happen."

Champagne said some people have bought golf carts for joy-riding around neighborhoods. "Either we're going to do it or not, but if we're going to do it it's going to be in compliance to legislature."

