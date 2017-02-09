BREAKING: Large fire at plant in Paradis

Photo: Kent Landeche

PARADIS, La. - The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is reporting a fire at the William Discovery plant in Paradis.



The sheriff's office said Highway 90 is shut down in both directions in Paradis.



A few callers reported hearing a booming sound and a message to the WWL-TV Facebook page also talked about a large fire.



