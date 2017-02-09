WWL
BREAKING: Large fire at plant in Paradis

A fire at a plant in Paradis in St. Charles Parish. Video: Courtesy Stephen Goodale.

WWLTV.com , WWL 7:33 PM. CST February 09, 2017

PARADIS, La. - The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is reporting a fire at the William Discovery plant in Paradis.

The sheriff's office said Highway 90 is shut down in both directions in Paradis. 

A few callers reported hearing a booming sound and a message to the WWL-TV Facebook page also talked about a large fire.

An Eyewitness News crew is heading to the scene and we'll have reports as soon as they become available and on Eyewitness News at 10.

