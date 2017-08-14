Chicken blood tests positive for West Nile Virus in St. Charles Parish

NORCO, LA. - Animal health officials have confirmed that samples of chicken blood have tested positive for West Nile Virus in St. Charles Parish.

Parish officials say the samples were taken in the South Norco and Montz area. In response, Mosquito Control Services, Inc. has increased spraying and other abatement measures in the area.

Residents are urged to avoid mosquito bites by staying inside at dawn and dusk, wearing pants and long sleeves and using insect repellent containing DEET. Residents are also urged to clear standing water in yard to destroy any mosquito breeding sites.

