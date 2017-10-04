Driver crashes into three Destrehan storefronts

(Photo: Photo courtesy Paul Creasy)

DESTREHAN -- Police arrested a driver after he allegedly drove his pickup truck through three storefronts.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Anthony Manson Jr. drove his 2007 Toyota Tundra through the front of the Corner Market on Arline Highway, the Rotolo's Pizzeria on Ormon Center Court and the Subway on Ormon Center Court.

Police say Manson then fled the scene, before being pulled over and arrested by deputies.

No one was injured in any of the crashes.

Photo courtesy St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office

Manson was booked on three counts of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and six counts of Aggravated Assault.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-783-1135 or 985-783-6807.

