Gonzales woman killed in three-vehicle crash in St. Charles Parish

ST. CHARLES PARISH, LA. - Police say one person has died after a three-vehicle crash on I-310 in St. Charles Parish late Sunday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near the Hale Boggs Memorial Bridge. The crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Ni-Kadek Ayu-Ratih Sinta.

Investigators say a car, driven by 23-year-old Bria Mason, was driving northbound on I-310 when “for reasons still under investigation” veered into the left lane and struck another car. The second car rotated and came to rest with the passenger side facing oncoming traffic.

Police say Sinta was sitting in the passenger front passenger seat when the second car was struck by a third vehicle.

Three people were transported to area hospital with minor injuries. Sinta was transported to University Medical Center with critical injuries. Sinta later died from her injuries Monday.

Mason provided a blood sample that will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

“Impairment is not suspected at this time,” a statement from LSP said. “It is unknown if speed was a factor or if seatbelts were worn.”

© 2018 WWL-TV