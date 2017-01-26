Graffiti spreading across St. Charles Parish angers residents, business owners

LULING, La. – Unwanted graffiti in St. Charles Parish has residents and business owners upset.

"This is a violation. No one should have the right to do something like this," says Rita Joseph, owner of Affordable Uniforms.



Rita is frustrated with the graffiti that's been popping up in Luling -- especially outside her business.



"When we come in and we see the business is damaged it's not good," says Raymond Guedry, River Parish Crossfit owner.

Business owners said the graffiti issues have been going on for a while and now it's expanding into the neighborhood. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating.



"When you're going out and defacing property it's a felony," says Sheriff Greg Champagne. " It's a lot of trouble and when things look trashy other crime creeps in."



That's exactly what Joseph is afraid of.

"People look out for each other and you feel comfortable but graffiti has brought on a different feeling," says Rita.

Sheriff Champagne tells us they're looking closely at a possible suspect.

(© 2017 WWL)