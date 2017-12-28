Luling man killed in six vehicle crash in St. Charles

LULING, LA. - State police say a Luling man was killed in a six-vehicle crash in St. Charles Parish Wednesday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday on US 90 near the Diversion Canal. Brent Petit, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say 51-year-old Reginal Haywood was driving eastbound when “for reasons still under investigation” lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the westbound lanes.

Haywood’s truck started to rotate and was struck by another pickup truck traveling westbound. The driver of the second truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt.

Haywood’s truck was struck by another vehicle, a Nissan Sentra driven by Petit. Petit was wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries.

Haywood’s truck continued to rotate and was struck by three other vehicles. The drivers of those three vehicles were wearing seatbelts. Two drivers suffered minor injuries and a third was not hurt.

“At this time, it is unknown if speed and impairment are factors,” a statement from LSP said.

Haywood provided a blood sample to troopers for toxicology tests. No criminal charges or citations have been issued.

The crash remains under investigation.

