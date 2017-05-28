Man hit, killed by train in Des Allemands

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS -- Deputies are investigating a fatal train wreck in St. Charles Parish Sunday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m., at the railroad crossing on Highway 631 and Terrance Lane.

Authorities said a 30-year-old man was walking along the tracks when he was hit by the train. They added that the train operator tried to signal to the man, but he did not move from the tracks.

This wreck is still under investigation.

