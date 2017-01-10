Metairie man found killed in Hahnville

Deputies are investigating the murder of a Metairie man found shot to death Monday.Authorities with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said the body of Ryan Dubuc, 20, was found just before 10 a.m., on a side road near Highway 3160 in Hanhville.

WWL 6:53 AM. CST January 10, 2017

