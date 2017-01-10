Metairie man's stop at gas station ended with deadly encounter

HAHNVILLE – Dozens of investigators are searching for clues after a Metairie man on his way to work was shot and killed and left on the side of the road Monday. His vehicle was found miles away.



Ryan Dubuc, 28, left his home for his electrician job in St. Charles Parish. He stopped at a Valero gas station and was approached by a black man, who appeared to be in his 30s. At some point, the man got into Dubuc’s truck.



“We do not think that they knew each other,” said Deputy Chief Joe Cardella. “This victim was just picked out at this gas station.”



The pickup truck took off from the station with the two men inside and at some point, Cardella said Dubuc was shot several times.



“We believe this was a robbery that went bad,” he said.



Shortly before 10 a.m., parish workers called the sheriff’s office and reported a body on the side of the road near the water treatment plant on Highway 3160 in Hahnville.



Around 9 p.m. Dubuc’s pickup was found in a sugar cane field in the Belle Point subdivision in LaPlace.



“We’ve recovered that vehicle and brought it here and going through it for forensic evidence,” said Cardella.



The sheriff’s office said dozens of officers are working on the case and they had a warning for whoever was responsible.



“Turn yourself in, because we are going to find you.”

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807 and ask for Detective Plaisance.

