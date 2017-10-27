Missing fisherman found dead in Bayou Bienvenue

Photo courtesy WBRZ-TV EXCLUSIVE TO WWL-TV

CHALMETTE - The body of Haskin Payne has been found.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, search and rescue crews found Payne's body in Bayou Bienvenue around 6 p.m. on Oct. 27near the same area where he fell overboard.

Payne, 44, fell from his boat around 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, while fishing with his wife.

Payne's wife told authorities that she jumped in after him to try and rescue her husband, but couldn't and got back into the boat. She was found later that night and taken to the University Medical Center to be treated for hypothermia.

Payne, who could not swim, was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident.

