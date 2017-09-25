Mom wants justice for 7-year-old daughter recovering from hit-and-run

ST.CHARLES - A 7-year-old girl is suffering from a concussion and multiple bruises after she was hit by a car. While she and her family are dealing with the consequences of the accident every day, they say the person who caused the accident got a free pass.

Nakya Williams should be enjoying second grade. However, the 7-year-old is instead battling physical and mental side effects after falling victim to a hit-and-run.

"I got hit by a car and it really hurts and it was very scary," Nakya said.

It happened on the Fourth of July. Natasha Williams took her daughter across the street to buy snowballs from an ice cream truck. In an instant, everything changed.

"Before I even got in the road the car just came flying," Nakya said. "I heard a loud noise and soon as I heard the loud noise I ran and there's my baby girl lying in the road helpless," Nakya's mom Natasha Williams said.

Natasha says the car stopped for a moment, but then the driver sped away.

"She pulled completely off on me and my child and my heart broke," Natasha said.

Natasha took Nakya to the hospital where doctors treated her for a concussion, chipped teeth and bruising. When they got home the driver returned to the scene and called sheriff deputies.

However, Natasha says the driver did not face any charges for originally fleeing the scene of the accident.

"She didn't even receive a ticket," Natasha said.

Further more, the accident report states "driver 1 stated she stopped immediately." Security video of the crash shows otherwise.

Now Nakya is trying to recover. She still can't participate in recess and has to take multiple breaks throughout the school day.

"I sit down when I start to hurt," Nakya said.

Her mom wants the driver held responsible.

"It just hurts me to know my child is going through this and she gets no wrong on her part," Natasha said.

WWLTV reached out to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office multiple times but has yet to hear back. A copy of the accident report has no mention that the driver left the scene.

