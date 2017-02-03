Mother, boyfriend arrested after second-grader brings meth to school

Kevin Richardson and Christina Cherry, arrested on drug charges in St. Charles Parish on Feb. 2, 2017. (Source: St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office)

St. ROSE, La. -- A woman and her boyfriend were arrested on drug charges after her child brought meth to school.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, Kevin Richardson and Christina Cherry were both arrested on Feb. 2 after Cherry's child, a second grade student, brought meth to school.

The investigation started in November 2016. According to the sheriff's office, enough evidence was compiled against Richardson that police were able to obtain a search warrant for his home. When narcotics detectives executed that warrant, they discovered several individually packaged portions of Methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia.

Cherry and two children were also inside the house when detectives executed the warrant. The sheriff's office says Cherry attempted to dispose of some narcotics when police arrived at the home.

About three months later, on Feb. 2, 2017, detectives were called to a private school after one of Cherry's children came to school with a bag of meth. Police believe the child brought the narcotics to school by accident. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Cherry and Richardson were both arrested later that day.

Police arrested Richardson for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and two counts of Illegal Use of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the presence of Juveniles.

Police arrested Cherry for Possession of Methamphetamine, Obstruction of Justice and two counts of Illegal Use of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the presence of Juveniles.

